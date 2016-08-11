CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist Is Here, And It’s Just As Lit As The Last One

Our beloved commander-in-chief couldn't end his term without an encore.

0 reads
Leave a comment

US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-OBAMA-XI

Our beloved commander-in-chief couldn’t end his term without an encore. President Obama‘s dropped his 2016 summer playlist, and it’s just as lit as the last one.

“Been waiting to drop this,” he tweeted on Thursday morning. “Summer playlist, the encore. What’s everybody listening to?”

This year’s playlist comes in two parts and includes everything from Prince‘s “U Got The Look” to Chance The Rapper‘s “Acid Rain.” But it wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the Carters — Jay Z‘s “So Ambitious” featuring Pharrell is mixed in there as well.

Listen to the daytime playlist here and the nighttime playlist here.

Peep the entire tracklist below:

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist: Daytime

“LoveHate Thing” – Wale

“Smooth Sailin’” – Leon Bridges

“Elevator Operator” – Courtney Barnett

“Home” – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

“Many the Miles” – Sara Bareilles

“Tightrope” – Janelle Monáe

“Classic Man” – Jidenna

“So Ambitious” – Jay Z feat. Pharrell

“Me Gustas Tu” – Manu Chao

“Forever Begins” – Common

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc

“As We Enter” – Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

“Sinnerman” – Nina Simone

“U Got the Look” – Prince

“Rock Steady” – Aretha Franklin

“Good Vibrations” – Beach Boys

“Don’t Owe You A Thang” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Man Like That” – Gin Wigmore

“II B.S. (edit)” – Charles Mingus

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist: Nighttime

“If I Have My Way” – Chrisette Michele

“Espera” – Esperanza Spalding

“Tell It Like It Is” – Aaron Neville

“Alright” – Ledisi

“Trapped By A Thing Called Love” – Denise LaSalle

“Lady” – D’Angelo

“So Very Hard to Go” – Tower of Power

“Midnight Sun” – Carmen McCrae

“Cucurrucucú Paloma” – Caetano Veloso

“Green Aphrodisiac” – Corinne Bailey Rae

“I’ll Be There for You / You’re All I Need” – Mary J. Blige / Method Man

“Lover Man” – Billie Holiday

“Criminal” – Fiona Apple

“Acid Rain” – Chance the Rapper

“My Funny Valentine” – Miles Davis

“Do You Feel Me” – Anthony Hamilton

“I Get Lonely” – Janet Jackson

“Lean In” – Lizz Wright

“All Day Music” – War

“Say Yes” – Floetry

SOURCE: Spotify, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already

22 photos Launch gallery

34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already

Continue reading 34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already

34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist Is Here, And It’s Just As Lit As The Last One was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Barack Obama , chance the rapper , jay-z , Pharrell , prince

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 16 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 22 hours ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close