EXCLUSIVE: Draya Reveals She’s Working On A Tell-All Documentary For Netflix

Let the takeover begin.

| 07.31.16
Draya Michele is out here working.

The former Basketball Wives LA star has teamed up with the people from Flavor Unit on an all-access, no-holds-barred documentary for Netflix.

In part two of Draya’s exclusive interview with Xilla, she reveals, “There are things that people know about me that I would like to dig deeper into.” 

The documentary will bring you through Draya’s upbringing in Pennsylvania all the way up until now – and she doesn’t plan on holding anything back. All topics are on the table.

“The thing about being in the limelight is you want everyone to forget all of the bad things you did, and I felt like that for a long time. ‘Just forget that I did all of this stuff before, I’m not that anymore,’” she said. “Then it was like, alright. I’m going to talk about it this one long time and I’m going to take you from birth to 31, and then we are not going to talk about it anymore.”

Draya believes this will help people understand her a lot more. They’ll be able to see where she came from and why she made certain decisions.

She also opens up about her love life and how her business life is very hectic, before revealing the things she did to live the life when she first moved to L.A.

It’s a great reflection of Draya and who she is as a person. Check out the interview above.

