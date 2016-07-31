EXCLUSIVE: Draya Reveals She’s Working On A Tell-All Documentary For Netflix

Draya Michele is out here working.

The former Basketball Wives LA star has teamed up with the people from Flavor Unit on an all-access, no-holds-barred documentary for Netflix.

In part two of Draya’s exclusive interview with Xilla, she reveals, “There are things that people know about me that I would like to dig deeper into.”

The documentary will bring you through Draya’s upbringing in Pennsylvania all the way up until now – and she doesn’t plan on holding anything back. All topics are on the table.

“The thing about being in the limelight is you want everyone to forget all of the bad things you did, and I felt like that for a long time. ‘Just forget that I did all of this stuff before, I’m not that anymore,’” she said. “Then it was like, alright. I’m going to talk about it this one long time and I’m going to take you from birth to 31, and then we are not going to talk about it anymore.”

Draya believes this will help people understand her a lot more. They’ll be able to see where she came from and why she made certain decisions.

She also opens up about her love life and how her business life is very hectic, before revealing the things she did to live the life when she first moved to L.A.

It’s a great reflection of Draya and who she is as a person. Check out the interview above.

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 60 photos Launch gallery 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 1. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 1 of 60 2. All wet. Source:GlobalGrind 2 of 60 3. Here's Draya looking yummy in the water. Source:GlobalGrind 3 of 60 4. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 4 of 60 5. Resting. Source:GlobalGrind 5 of 60 6. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 6 of 60 7. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 7 of 60 8. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 8 of 60 9. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 9 of 60 10. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 10 of 60 11. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 11 of 60 12. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 12 of 60 13. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 13 of 60 14. Draya goes nude for Mint Swim. 14 of 60 15. Draya's figure is in "Mint" condition. 15 of 60 16. Draya showing off her hourglass figure. 16 of 60 17. Is it getting warmer? 17 of 60 18. Draya looking like a million bucks. 18 of 60 19. That booty tho. 19 of 60 20. Here's Orlando Scandrick being the luckiest man in the world in Cancun. 20 of 60 21. Piggy-back rides in paradise. 21 of 60 22. The squeeze play. 22 of 60 23. The view from here is amazing. 23 of 60 24. More beautiful scenery. 24 of 60 25. Draya getting wavy with her bae. 25 of 60 26. Wet and wavy. 26 of 60 27. Draya is hot like fire. 27 of 60 28. It's warming up. 28 of 60 29. The water is amazing. 29 of 60 30. Damn! 30 of 60 31. Phenomenal Woman. 31 of 60 32. At first sight, I could picture you in the white dress. 32 of 60 33. Damn, Draya. 33 of 60 34. Draya with her Fine Ass Girl, Mercedeh. 34 of 60 35. Draya hitting up the club 35 of 60 36. Pink and white. 36 of 60 37. White and black. 37 of 60 38. Spread 'em. 38 of 60 39. Just lounging! 39 of 60 40. She's one Fine Ass Girl... 40 of 60 41. Orange like a sun kiss. 41 of 60 42. Shine bright like a diamond. 42 of 60 43. The definition of beauty. 43 of 60 44. Cutie with a booty. 44 of 60 45. Oh my. 45 of 60 46. Mercedeh and Draya in DR. 46 of 60 47. It's like she's floating. 47 of 60 48. Ta-da! 48 of 60 49. Double the pleasure. 49 of 60 50. Look back at it. 50 of 60 51. Sheesh! 51 of 60 52. It's too hot in here. 52 of 60 53. Draya gets soft and precious. 53 of 60 54. Wowzers. 54 of 60 55. That frame. 55 of 60 56. Jealous? 56 of 60 57. Insert Emoji. 57 of 60 58. Say cheese! 58 of 60 59. Tan lines, so you know it's real. 59 of 60 60. Selfie. 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Reveals She’s Working On A Tell-All Documentary For Netflix was originally published on globalgrind.com