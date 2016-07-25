CLOSE
Dreezy Talks About How Shoplifting For A Boy Helped Launch Her Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dreezy talks about how she got into singing & rapping from writing at a really young age. She talks about being from the same city as Da Brat, performing at the Hip-Hop Honors tribute to Salt N Pepa, her friend Rich Homie Quan‘s lyric flub, and more.

Plus, she tells the interesting story of how making the choice to go shoplifting for a certain boy might be the move that jump-started her whole career. Check out the video above for more in this exclusive interview.

Hear more cool conversations  on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

