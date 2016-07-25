Dreezy Talks About How Shoplifting For A Boy Helped Launch Her Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dreezy talks about how she got into singing & rapping from writing at a really young age. She talks about being from the same city as Da Brat, performing at the Hip-Hop Honors tribute to Salt N Pepa, her friend Rich Homie Quan‘s lyric flub, and more.

Plus, she tells the interesting story of how making the choice to go shoplifting for a certain boy might be the move that jump-started her whole career. Check out the video above for more in this exclusive interview.

