Gilles Feat. OG Maco & King Los “Bim Bim” (NEW MUSIC)

Gilles had been doing his thing as a lawyer in Atlanta, but now he’s turned to hip-hop with his major debut single “Bim Bim,” featuring OG Maco and King Los.

In it, you can tell that the Brooklyn native is a dreamer who stays woke. When you add in King Los (formerly of Bad Boy) and OG Maco, you guessed it…This one is flames.

“Bim Bim” is off of Gilles’ upcoming album, A.L.O.T. (A Lot of Things).

Check it out on Soundcloud below.

