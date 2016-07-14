CLOSE
Music
Home

Gilles Feat. OG Maco & King Los “Bim Bim” (NEW MUSIC)

Lawyer-turned-rapper.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Bim Bim

Gilles had been doing his thing as a lawyer in Atlanta, but now he’s turned to hip-hop with his major debut single “Bim Bim,” featuring OG Maco and King Los.

In it, you can tell that the Brooklyn native is a dreamer who stays woke. When you add in King Los (formerly of Bad Boy) and OG Maco, you guessed it…This one is flames.

“Bim Bim” is off of Gilles’ upcoming album, A.L.O.T. (A Lot of Things).

Check it out on Soundcloud below.

Shooting Near Planned Parenthood Office In Colorado Springs

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Gilles Feat. OG Maco & King Los “Bim Bim” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bim Bim , Gilles , King Los , new music , OG Maco

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close