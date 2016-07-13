Rickey Smiley Meets A Very Drunk Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.13.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley, Juicy and Gary Wit Da Tea meet a drunk fan on the street. Rickey has the fan talk about when to watch the show, however you can’t make out what he’s saying. Rickey was happy to get the drunk fan involved in the video.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Juicy Surprises Rickey Smiley With A “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Member! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Should Dwyane Wade Give His Ex More Money? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Eugene’s Word Of The Day: Bishop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

10 photos Launch gallery

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

Continue reading Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

Rickey Smiley Meets A Very Drunk Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

drunk , Gary Wit Da Tea , juicy , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 7 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 23 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close