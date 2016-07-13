Rickey Smiley, Juicy and Gary Wit Da Tea meet a drunk fan on the street. Rickey has the fan talk about when to watch the show, however you can’t make out what he’s saying. Rickey was happy to get the drunk fan involved in the video.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6-10am EST.

Rickey Smiley Meets A Very Drunk Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com