White Woman Pens Poem About The Mistreatment Of Black People In America [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley plays a poem recited by Tampa Pastor, Savanna Hartman. the poem recently went viral and is about not only the recent shootings, but other victims. Rickey wants more people like her to join forces and find solutions.
Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police
