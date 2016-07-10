White Woman Pens Poem About The Mistreatment Of Black People In America [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 07.10.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley plays a poem recited by Tampa Pastor, Savanna Hartman. the poem recently went viral and is about not only the recent shootings, but other victims. Rickey wants more people like her to join forces and find solutions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Officer Nakia Jones Calls Out Cops Who Killed Alton Sterling: “You Ought To Be Ashamed Of Yourself” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Speaks Out: “Nobody Comforted Me” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Drake Has Something To Say About Alton Sterling’s Death

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

 

White Woman Pens Poem About The Mistreatment Of Black People In America [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

alton sterling , Philando Castile , rickey smiley

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 8 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close