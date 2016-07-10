Rickey Smiley plays a poem recited by Tampa Pastor, Savanna Hartman. the poem recently went viral and is about not only the recent shootings, but other victims. Rickey wants more people like her to join forces and find solutions.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6-10am EST.

White Woman Pens Poem About The Mistreatment Of Black People In America [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com