CLOSE
Music
Home

Gucci Mane & Tupac “On Me” (NEW MUSIC)

Gucci calls on a legend.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Gucci Mane

On the heels of releasing his “First Day Out Da Feds” music video, Gucci Mane follows up with new song “On Me,” featuring the late, great Tupac.

Using one of Tupac’s verses from “F*ck ‘Em All,” Gucci Mane utilizes Pac’s angst to cosign his own.

“The feds looking at me, know they got they eyes on me/  I feel like Tupac when he made ‘All Eyez On Me’,” raps Gucci. 

Guwop is currently readying his forthcoming album Everybody Lookin’, which is due out July 22. Take a listen to Gucci’s “On Me” below and check out his Everybody Lookin’ tracklist too. 

Gucci Mane – Everybody Lookin’ Tracklisting

1. No Sleep (Intro)

2. Out Do Ya

3. Back On Road

4. Waybach

5. P***y Print (feat. Kanye West)

6. Pop Music

7. Guwop Home (feat. Young Thug)

8. Gucci Please

9. Robbed

10. Richest N**** In The Room

11. 1st Day Out Tha Feds

12. At Least a M

13. All My Children

14. Pick Up The Pieces (Outro)

 

 

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

Gucci Mane & Tupac “On Me” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

adult , Gucci Mane , new music , Tupac

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 9 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 1 day ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close