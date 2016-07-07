Gucci Mane & Tupac “On Me” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of releasing his “First Day Out Da Feds” music video, Gucci Mane follows up with new song “On Me,” featuring the late, great Tupac.

Using one of Tupac’s verses from “F*ck ‘Em All,” Gucci Mane utilizes Pac’s angst to cosign his own.

“The feds looking at me, know they got they eyes on me/ I feel like Tupac when he made ‘All Eyez On Me’,” raps Gucci.

Guwop is currently readying his forthcoming album Everybody Lookin’, which is due out July 22. Take a listen to Gucci’s “On Me” below and check out his Everybody Lookin’ tracklist too.

Gucci Mane – Everybody Lookin’ Tracklisting

1. No Sleep (Intro)

2. Out Do Ya

3. Back On Road

4. Waybach

5. P***y Print (feat. Kanye West)

6. Pop Music

7. Guwop Home (feat. Young Thug)

8. Gucci Please

9. Robbed

10. Richest N**** In The Room

11. 1st Day Out Tha Feds

12. At Least a M

13. All My Children

14. Pick Up The Pieces (Outro)

