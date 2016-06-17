CLOSE
Dwaine Caraway Talks Texas Black Rodeo and Issues A Challenge

Councilman Dwaine Caraway stopped by the 979-Beat Studios to personally invite folks to the 28th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo this Saturday, June 18 at 7pm held at the State Fair Coliseum Fair Park.

Dwaine gave event details on what to expect and the timing of it all, and revealed what he hopes to ultimately accomplish that involves our very own morning show host Rickey Smiley.

Mr. Caraway also threw out a challenge to find the best belt buckle presentation at the rodeo, whether it be the biggest, most colorful or most unique.

Check out the conversation with mid-day host Jesse Salazar below, and for more info on the event including where to purchase tickets, go to AAMDallas.org

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”DPjLGXDTIcDx” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

black rodeo , Boots , buckle , Councilman , Dwaine Caraway , rickey smiley , Rodeo , texas black rodeo

