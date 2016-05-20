Here’s How Michael Strahan Is Keeping Busy Since His Departure From ‘Kelly’

Michael Strahan isn’t sitting at home waiting for his new ABC gig to start in September. The former football player and co-host of Live! with Kelly and Michael debuts his second collection with JCPenney: MSX by Michael Strahan. His first clothing line, Collection by Michael Strahan launched in 200 stores last Fall and due to overwhelming demand, is now offered in 500 stores. Based on the success of his first line, JCPenney partnered with the host to create a second collection.

Michael was inspired to create an athleisure line when he realized that, “in addition to great tailored pieces, men also need comfortable, stylish clothes that can be worn anytime.”

The line is reasonably priced with performance tanks at $12.99 and knit jogger pants being offered for $25.99.

“MSX by Michael Strahan is inspired by my active lifestyle and provides men trendy, yet functional pieces that can be worn everywhere – all for a great value.” ~ Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan is joining celebrities, like Beyoncé and companies like Nike and Puma who are promoting fashionable pop-up collections with artists like Pharell Williams, and Rihanna in a race to capture a piece of the $97 billion dollar opportunity that is the athleisure market.

“The highly experienced design and sourcing teams at JCPenney worked closely with Michael to develop an innovative lifestyle collection that provides men stylish, quality looks for an affordable price.” ~ John Tighe, Chief Merchant for JCPenney

To maintain a competitive edge in this growing market, Michael worked with JCPenney design team to include details within his collection often not seen in mainstream menswear casual clothing. MSX by Michael Strahan includes features in the garments like no-chafe seams, UV protection, and quick-dry, stretch technology.

The pieces will also be available in big and tall online so our plus-size men can get in on the stylish athletic wear, too!

The line debuts on Saturday, May 21st, 2016 and will have its own designated location in JCPenney stores as well as being available online.

Here’s How Michael Strahan Is Keeping Busy Since His Departure From ‘Kelly’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

