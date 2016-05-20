SayHerName: May 19 Is National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women

While at times it may seem that police brutality and violence is only a Black man’s issue, the second annual National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women, Girls and Femmes is a much-needed reminder that we are not only vulnerable to state violence and police negligence, but to violence within our own community.
Think of Sandra Bland, Rekyia Boyd, Ralkina Jones, Raynette Turner, Tanisha Anderson, Yvette Smith, Miriam Carey and the countless others.Then, there are also our Black transgender sisters who are disproportionately vulnerable to violence and homicide. Just last year, 22 trans women were murdered and 19 of them were of color. Not to mention, the countless women who are missing, have been murdered through interpartner violence and were victims to other forms of gender violence.
And to pay homage to these women, activists throughout the country took to the streets for the second National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women, Girls and Femmes. Sponsored by the BYP100, Black Lives Matter Network, Project South and Ferguson Action, this day will pay homage to those women who have senselessly lost their lives to violence.
So what can be done?
Colorlines recently wrote about on all the ways that policy can help support our women albeit cutting down on strip-and-body cavity-searches among Black women in public, holding police accountable for sexual assault and harassment, reducing illegal gender searches on trans people of color and Black women dying in police custody due to neglect to name a few.
The message is clear: We matter and our lives matter. Now let’s see who really cares.
#SayHerName
