SayHerName: May 19 Is National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women

While at times it may seem that police brutality and violence is only a Black man’s issue, the second annual National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women, Girls and Femmes is a much-needed reminder that we are not only vulnerable to state violence and police negligence, but to violence within our own community.

Think of Sandra Bland, Rekyia Boyd, Ralkina Jones, Raynette Turner, Tanisha Anderson, Yvette Smith, Miriam Carey and the countless others.Then, there are also our Black transgender sisters who are disproportionately vulnerable to violence and homicide. Just last year, 22 trans women were murdered and 19 of them were of color. Not to mention, the countless women who are missing, have been murdered through interpartner violence and were victims to other forms of gender violence.

Why #BlackLivesMatter & other organizations have teamed up to make today the national #SayHerName Day of Action: https://t.co/ynoocaCXV7 — MTV News (@MTVNews) May 19, 2016

And to pay homage to these women, activists throughout the country took to the streets for the second National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women, Girls and Femmes. Sponsored by the BYP100, Black Lives Matter Network, Project South and Ferguson Action, this day will pay homage to those women who have senselessly lost their lives to violence.

Indeed! SayHerName: Why We Should Declare That Black Women And Girls Matter, Too https://t.co/ZUmKMbS3w1 — Cecilia Laiché (@cecilaiche) May 20, 2016

We #SayHerName today: 6PM at Fulton Park 1711 Fulton Street in Brooklyn RSVP: https://t.co/xLQCUh55oj pic.twitter.com/V5ic2CWRkn — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) May 19, 2016

For every Black woman who reports her rape, there are at least 15 who do not. https://t.co/s8BZuh9DPm by @monicarsimpson #SayHerName — Rewire (@Rewire_News) May 19, 2016

So far this year the City has paid out $9 million for police violence. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/vg8msuDvnU

Via @BLMChi #Fuck12 — WeLoveUAfeniShakur (@BaburRealer) May 20, 2016

No more Yes Sir, now it's No Suhr

Love and endless respect for the #Frisco5

Black women killed by SFPD today#WhatIsHerName #SayHerName — Begonia Arizona (@BegoniaArizona) May 20, 2016

#SayHerName means following leadership of yung Blk queer & trans women to call for an end to violence against Blk women, girls & femmes. — BYP100 (@BYP_100) May 20, 2016

Can #SayHerName finally trend? A MAJOR police chief (SF) just resigned after unarmed woman was shot by an officer on #SayHerName action day. — T'Challa-rive Due (@TananariveDue) May 19, 2016

This Nat'l #SayHerName Day of Action, we must commit to fighting the systemic racism & sexism that women of color face every day in America. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 19, 2016

Black women are incarcerated 3x > than white women

They have survived DV (75%) & CSA (82%)#SayHerName pic.twitter.com/753X5twu8m — Kerri Lyn (@GoddessKerriLyn) May 19, 2016

So what can be done?

Colorlines recently wrote about on all the ways that policy can help support our women albeit cutting down on strip-and-body cavity-searches among Black women in public, holding police accountable for sexual assault and harassment, reducing illegal gender searches on trans people of color and Black women dying in police custody due to neglect to name a few.

The message is clear: We matter and our lives matter. Now let’s see who really cares.

#SayHerName

RELATED LINKS:

#SayHerName: May 19 Is National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: