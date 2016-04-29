CLOSE
Khloe & Rob Kardashian Make Up On Snapchat, Kris Jenner Claps Back At Kim

This year's Kardashian Christmas card is going to be so interesting.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 14, 2016

Everything is good in the Kardashian world these days.

The family was initially split after Rob Kardashian started dating Blac ChynaKylie Jenner called her brother the devil, a furious Khloe Kardashian felt betrayed, and Rob posted a meme on Instagram saying his girl was so good, he decided to disown his family.

Well, Chyna and Rob are still going strong; Rob lost a ton of weight and he’s coming out the house pretty much showing the world he’s a much better person with Blac Chyna in his life. Now, everyone is getting back in line.

Khloe took to Snapchat to post a picture of herself holding hands with Rob. This comes after Chyna and Kylie also posed together on Snapchat recently – even using the face swap filter.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is finally sticking up for herself. She clapped back at Kim’s criticism, pointing out she’s really not one to talk. Watch what we mean below. The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!.

Bottom line is, this year’s Kardashian Christmas card is going to be so interesting.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Khloe & Rob Kardashian Make Up On Snapchat, Kris Jenner Claps Back At Kim was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
