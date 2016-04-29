CLOSE
Rick Ross Releases His Own Pack Of Emojis

Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Rick Ross has entered the emoji game.

Officer Ricky announced Thursday afternoon via Instagram that he has partnered with Moji Keyboard — who has created emoji packs for the likes of Fetty Wap, The Game, A$AP Ferg, Lil Dicky, Fabolous, Future, iLoveMakonnen, and Dennis Graham (Drake‘s dad) — to create a custom array of 83 emojis specific to Ross’ brand.

While The Game still has the best emojis in the game, Ross’ look pretty promising. Highlights include an entree of Wingstop wings, his ankle monitor, and his face superimposed on a pear.

Cop Rick Ross emojis today at rickrossemoji.com

