Did The BeyHive Force Rachel “Becky” Roy To Cancel A Speaking Engagement?

We may have found the 2016 “Lil Mama” as it pertains to career ending missteps. The BeyHive was minding their business getting their lives and learning all of the lyrics to every track on “Lemonade” when Rachel Roy tried to pour salt in Bey’s drink.

In a since deleted post, the designer insinuated that she was the “Becky with the good hair” that Bey sang about in “Sorry”. The past 48-hours have apparently been rough for Rachel who not only had her social media mentions inundated with lemon emojis, she was also accused of allegedly being a home wrecker and having an affair with Jay-Z.

Rachel responded by accusing the internet of “bullying” her and she’s since made her Instagram page private.

The stings of the BeyHive must still hurt because Rachel canceled a scheduled speaking engagement because of a “personal emergency”.

According to TheYBF, she was supposed to speak at the Newhouse Conference about how creatively branding yourself can be a major source of income. Ironically, Rachel may loose money and tarnish her brand if she continues to be seen as a home wrecker. We wonder how she and her team are going to move past this scandal?

Isn’t crazy how one Instagram post can seemingly change your life?

