MambaOut: President Obama & More React To Kobe Bryant’s Retirement & Record-Breaking Finale

It was an emotional evening for Kobe Bryant as he said his final farewells on and off the court last night.

The Black Mamba went out with a bang and broke records while doing so, but what else should we have expected from the legendary NBA star on his big night? He scored a whopping 60 points, making Kobe the oldest player to ever score that much in a game. Also, Michael Jordan only scored 50 points in his final game, so there’s that.

Just Pinned to NEWS TV: Kobe Bryant Champagne to the Face After Insane 60-Point Game (PH… https://t.co/wLYNPTQcJH pic.twitter.com/YVzybxmX17 — TANAZEFTI AYMAN (@TANAZEFTIAYMAN) April 14, 2016

After beating the Utah Jazz, Kobe flexed in Spanish and took some champagne to the face – and the world hasn’t stopped talking about his outstanding exit since. L.A. Laker Roy Hibbert said the team was happy to pass the ball to Kobe 50 times. “We knew that it was his time and we let him get as many shots as he wanted,” the center told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were setting records and making headlines of their own, earning their 73rd win, the most wins ever in a regular season.

Basketball fanatic President Obama was impressed enough to tweet about the Warriors and Kobe.

Big night of basketball – @Warriors chasing 73 and a farewell for an

all-timer, @KobeBryant. NBA fans feeling like: pic.twitter.com/hvno2ZO5b0 — President Obama (@POTUS) April 14, 2016

Congrats to the @Warriors, a great group of guys on and off the court. If somebody had to break the Bulls' record, I'm glad it's them. — President Obama (@POTUS) April 14, 2016

The Bulls, who previously held the record for most wins in a season, showed the Warriors some love too.

Obviously, it was a big night for Steph, but he set aside his own victorious moment to honor Kobe.

But the star Warrior is only one celebrity in a flood of high-profile names that congratulated Kobe on his retirement and historic 20-year career.

I've known @kobebryant for years. He's a great talent & a great guy. I'll miss his presence on the court. Thank you, KB. #MambaDay — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 13, 2016

Congrats @kobebryant on an amazing career. One of the greatest to ever play the game! #ThankYouKobe #AliTweet — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) April 13, 2016

And here’s how Hov, Shaq, ‘Ye, and Snoop felt about Kobe by the end of the night:

Hov, Kanye & Snoop reacting to Kobe scoring 60 points last night https://t.co/BZX6egB3uf — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) April 14, 2016

#MambaOut.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 20 photos Launch gallery The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Manny Pacquiao Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Lionel Messi Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Roger Federer Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. LeBron James Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Kevin Durant Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Phil Mickelson Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Tiger Woods Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Kobe Bryant Source:Splash News 10 of 20 11. Ben Roethlisberger Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Rory McIlroy Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Novak Djokovic Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Lewis Hamilton Source:Splash 15 of 20 16. Ndamukong Suh Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Fernando Alonso Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Gareth Bale Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Jon Lester Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Derrick Rose Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

#MambaOut: President Obama & More React To Kobe Bryant’s Retirement & Record-Breaking Finale was originally published on globalgrind.com