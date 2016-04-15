It was an emotional evening for Kobe Bryant as he said his final farewells on and off the court last night.
The Black Mamba went out with a bang and broke records while doing so, but what else should we have expected from the legendary NBA star on his big night? He scored a whopping 60 points, making Kobe the oldest player to ever score that much in a game. Also, Michael Jordan only scored 50 points in his final game, so there’s that.
After beating the Utah Jazz, Kobe flexed in Spanish and took some champagne to the face – and the world hasn’t stopped talking about his outstanding exit since. L.A. Laker Roy Hibbert said the team was happy to pass the ball to Kobe 50 times. “We knew that it was his time and we let him get as many shots as he wanted,” the center told TMZ.
Meanwhile, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were setting records and making headlines of their own, earning their 73rd win, the most wins ever in a regular season.
Basketball fanatic President Obama was impressed enough to tweet about the Warriors and Kobe.
The Bulls, who previously held the record for most wins in a season, showed the Warriors some love too.
Obviously, it was a big night for Steph, but he set aside his own victorious moment to honor Kobe.
But the star Warrior is only one celebrity in a flood of high-profile names that congratulated Kobe on his retirement and historic 20-year career.
And here’s how Hov, Shaq, ‘Ye, and Snoop felt about Kobe by the end of the night:
#MambaOut.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter
#MambaOut: President Obama & More React To Kobe Bryant’s Retirement & Record-Breaking Finale was originally published on globalgrind.com