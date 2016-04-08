Paris Jackson Is Dating A Boy With The Confederate Flag Tatted On His Arm…But He’s Not Racist

Paris Jackson has a new haircut and a new boyfriend. Michael Snoddy has been dating Michael Jackson‘s 18-year-old daughter Paris, and while they look to be a cute punk rock couple, it turns out people think the young man is racist because of his latest tattoo.

Paris’ bae, a drummer from a band called Street Drum Corps, recently got a tattoo of the highly contested Confederate flag on his arm.

The Jackson family is concerned, but Snoddy insists he’s not racist. He told TMZ, “I wouldn’t be dating a black girl if I were a racist.” Reports the site:

His other defense could be he’s a fan of Pantera’s album, “Cowboys From Hell.” Notice the “CFH” on the tat. That group used the flag on its merchandising and posters, although some members have expressed regret.

What’s your take on the controversial ink?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

