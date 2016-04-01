CLOSE
LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP: Netflix Refreshes, UnReal Comes Back, And Women Writers Get A TV Lab

Tomorrow is April 1st, which means the day will be full of poor pranks but it will also be the day Netflix refreshes their lineup.

Tomorrow is April 1st, which means the day will be full of poor pranks but it will also be the day Netflix refreshes their lineup. Highlights for this refresh are 2001: Space Odyssey and Clockwork Orange. Get a view of the complete list here.

SOURCE: Vulture

“When the second season of UnREAL returns on June 6 to Lifetime, it will do so with the same manipulative, neurotic producers, but a new slate of contestants for Everlasting.” Even if you have no idea what this show was about, that intro from Vulture should pique your interest just a tad bit, no?

SOURCE: Vulture

A TV lab for women writers was announced by “Women In Film” and “The Black List.” “The inaugural lab will run for eight weeks beginning in August, with eight women writers to be selected. The initiative will feature script development, workshopping sessions and master classes with established writers and industry execs.”

SOURCE: Deadline

PHOTO: Getty

