Is Jordin Sparks To Blame For The Demise Of Her Relationship With Jason Derulo? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 03.08.16
Jason Derulo recently spoke out about his past relationship with Jordin Sparks, claiming that she may have been more at fault in the situation than the media would have us believe. Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more  in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Is Jordin Sparks To Blame For The Demise Of Her Relationship With Jason Derulo? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

photos
