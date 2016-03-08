CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Extra Butter: Get A First Look At WGN’s New Show “Underground”

"Underground" airs tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on WGN.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tomorrow night is the premiere of Underground, a new show about the inner workings of the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states in the 19th century. Created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, the drama will air on WGN starting March 9.

We’ve been giving you information about Underground for the last year, but now we’ve got an in-depth on-screen look. Straight Outta Compton‘s Aldis Hodge, True Blood‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Law & Order‘s Chris Meloni sat down with us to offer a deeper glimpse into their characters, while the director and the show creators give us some insight into what to expect from the plot.

Underground, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Misha Green,

Watch the video above and check out Underground tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on WGN.

PHOTO CREDIT: WGN

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

5 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Extra Butter: Get A First Look At WGN’s New Show “Underground” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Aldis Hodge , extra butter , jurnee smollett-bell , Slavery , underground

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close