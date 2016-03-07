MORNING MINUTE: Would You Buy These Dolce & Gabbana “Slave Sandals” ?

This sort of thing makes me so angry. It should make us all angry. https://t.co/YM0VjQlJ1q via @Cosmopolitan — Charles Manning (@CharlesEManning) March 3, 2016

Dolce & Gabbana Under Fire For Their “Slave Sandals”

For the price of a used car and several months of car insurance, Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana is selling “slave sandals” on their website for a mere $2,395. While many people are used to calling this style “gladiators”, Footwear News notes that “slave sandals” were once a common term for the shoes but due to the racially insensitive overtones, the phrase has been phased out over time. Upon releasing the colorful shoe on it’s website which is described as “a declaration of love to Italy” the company received immediate backlash from social media. The brand has since renamed shoes the “Decorative Flat Sandal.” Huffington Post

Rapper Arrested For Controversial Lyric

Sean Chung, 20, a gang member out on bail for a murder conspiracy charge has been rearrested for a YouTube video. The aspiring rapper posted a song where he allegedly threaten the life of Queens District Attorney, Richard Brown. “Tell the judge to get off my c—, put the DA in a box” raps Chung in the song “KAR”. According to Chung’s attorney, Audrey Thomas, the song is two years old and her client is not the same man he was at the time of his initial arrest when he was 18. Supposedly, Chung has distanced himself affiliated with the gang, he’s turned his life over to Christ, reenrolled in the college and is gainfully employed as a dishwasher. “Whatever happened to the First Amendment?” asked Thomas who went on to make very interesting comparisons. “My position is that his rap lyrics are no more offensive or dangerous than any other successful musician, like Beyonce Knowles in her song ‘Formation,’” Thomas said. “Yet she is being praised in our society.” She also added, “Why is it that Mr. Chung goes to jail on remand status when Donald Trump can … threaten to murder the families of terrorists?” Chung is currently remanded at Rikers Islands. NY Daily News

Mother Wants Her Sons Killer To Attend His Funeral

Nellie Ruth Gunn is hoping justice will prevail in the shooting death of her son, Gregory Gunn. The 59-year-old Montgomery, Alabama native was walking home from work around 2:30 and Officer Aaron “A.C.” Smith, 23, approached Gunn allegedly because he looked “suspicious”. A fight is said to have ensued which led to Smith fatally wounding the victim. The officer has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. In the midst of her turmoil, the victim’s mother’s said she wants Smith to attend her son’s funeral. “I want (the officer) to go to church with me,” the grieving mother said. “If it can’t be done, then well done and well good. But God knows and heaven knows.” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is currently investigating the situation and weighing the evidence, to itself determine whether probable cause exists to indict the Montgomery officer. Smith was arrested and released on from jail Wednesday on $150,000 bail. CNN

