Migos & Kanye West Have A New Song Together (NEW MUSIC)

We can’t believe our ears.

According to artist/model/personality Ian Connor’s Snapchat, there’s a Migos and Kanye West collaboration sitting around in the vault. There’s not much information about the song, but a 15-second snippet of the collab popped up on TeamKanyeDaily’s Twitter account:

In other ‘Ye news, the “Ultralight Beam” rapper is reportedly planning to announce a new tour. According to Billboard, Kanye could announce his T.L.O.P. tour by next month. With Kanye already confirmed to headline New York City’s Governors Ball, it wouldn’t surprise us if he added an entire tour to his schedule.

While that isn’t officially confirmed, what is confirmed is a “deluxe” version of The Life Of Pablo, which we still don’t have. In the meantime, take a listen to Ye and Migos’ snippet above.

SOURCE: Twitter, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

