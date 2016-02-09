American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson is captivating a nation just like the real trial did back in the ’90s. With over 12 million viewers, ACS is FX’s highest debut for a new series ever.

The show’s popularity has reopened the debate that made this the trial of the century.

We hit the red carpet at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. and asked everyone from Michael B. Jordan, to O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tika Sumpter, and more a simple question: Do you think O.J. did it?

Back then, it was often split down the middle according to race; White people thought he was guilty and Black people thought the opposite. Have those ideas changed over time? Find out above.

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson airs tonight at 10 p.m. on FX.

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 20 photos Launch gallery The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Manny Pacquiao Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Lionel Messi Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Roger Federer Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. LeBron James Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Kevin Durant Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Phil Mickelson Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Tiger Woods Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Kobe Bryant Source:Splash News 10 of 20 11. Ben Roethlisberger Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Rory McIlroy Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Novak Djokovic Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Lewis Hamilton Source:Splash 15 of 20 16. Ndamukong Suh Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Fernando Alonso Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Gareth Bale Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Jon Lester Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Derrick Rose Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

NAACP Image Awards: Michael B. Jordan, O’Shea Jackson Jr., & More Answer The Question, “Did O.J. Simpson Do It?” was originally published on globalgrind.com