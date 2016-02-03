Extra Butter: Should Jason Sudeikis Wear Black History Month Jordans To The Oscars?

| 02.03.16
Jason Sudeikis made headlines by rocking Jordans to the Golden Globe Awards last month.

“I did it for the Golden Globes because my lady (Olivia Wilde) was presenting, but she’s nominated (for an Oscar) this year, so I gotta wear my Sunday best,” he revealed.

It’s pretty well-known that Jason is a fan of Jordans and owns numerous pairs, so when he spoke with us to promote his new movie Race, in which he plays Larry Snyder – the man who coaches Jesse Owens all the way to the Olympics in Germany – we had a request for him.

In the heat of the entire #OscarsSoWhite controversy, would Jason Sudeikis consider wearing a pair of newly released 2016 Black History Month Jordans to the Oscars?

Find out his answer above.

Race is in theaters February 19, 2016.

Extra Butter: Should Jason Sudeikis Wear Black History Month Jordans To The Oscars? was originally published on globalgrind.com

