Blac Chyna Gets Her Future Tat Removed & Has A Message For Thirsty Women On Snapchat

Before Blac Chyna hit the strip club with Amber Rose last night, she made sure to spend some quality time with her new man Rob Kardashian and give him a shout-out on Snapchat.

The curvaceous model announced that her bae finally has a Snap account: “Robphuckedme.” But Chyna made it clear that just because she asked her fans to follow Rob, doesn’t mean she wants the ladies to send him “that pwussy.”

Chyna also shared a video of herself getting laser hair removal on her armpits, as well as getting that infamous Future tat removed from her hand.

After she showed off her Hendrix ink late last year, Future tweeted that he’s single and focusing on what makes him happy.

Chyna then moved on to Rob and it looks like even if their families don’t approve, these two are in it to win it.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

