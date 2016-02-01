CLOSE
Chris Brown Blasts Bad Parenting Rumors While Partying In Miami

Royalty is fine and "constantly learning and being creative," according to Chris.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown ain’t here for the rumors. This weekend, the Royalty singer was hit with accusations that he gave his daughter asthma by smoking around her.

Well, in true Breezy fashion, he quickly stomped out that notion with a long message on Instagram. Chris wrote that he quit smoking cigarettes on New Year’s and is sick of people trying to use him for money.

Baby mom Nia Guzman told a judge that Chris and his friends’ habits are bad for the little girl, and she also petitioned the court for more child support.

Chris says it’s nonsense and goes on to mention that Royalty is the youngest in her class and one of the smartest because she is “constantly learning and being creative.”

The “Loyal” singer also shut down rumors that he and Karrueche are getting back together. Someone posted a picture of the former couple, but Brown commented that it’s a bunch of bull.

Meanwhile, the artist still found the time to party it up in Miami at Cafe Iguana with Hennessy V.S. and judging by the pic above, he was having a grand ol’ time.

Chris Brown Blasts Bad Parenting Rumors While Partying In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com

