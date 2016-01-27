Dolce & Gabbana Cash In On Rihanna’s New Album Announcement

Rihanna announced her new album, Anti, donning a pair of intricate gold headphones designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Only the best for bad gal RiRi so these headphones are definitely not at Beats By Dre prices. These headphones are blinged out with Swarovski crystals and pearls with a gold plated bras filigree and nappa leather base. At approximately $9K, they are handmade, special ordered from Italy. Scoffing that they are too pricey? They sold out in less than 24 hours. Cha-ching!

“Nothing is too little, or too much.” ~ Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

The headphones were made in partnership with FRENDS, a company that creates fashionable electronic accessories.

Rihanna’s first single, off her highly anticipated album, ANTI, is Work, featuring none other than Drizzy.

So tell us, what do YOU think of these FRENDS x Dolce & Gabbana headphones?

