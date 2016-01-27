CLOSE
So Beautiful
Dolce & Gabbana Cash In On Rihanna’s New Album Announcement

Rihanna announced her new album, Anti, donning a pair of intricate gold headphones designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Only the best for bad gal RiRi so these headphones are definitely not at Beats By Dre prices. These headphones are blinged out with Swarovski crystals and pearls with a gold plated bras filigree and nappa leather base. At approximately $9K, they are handmade, special ordered from Italy. Scoffing that they are too pricey? They sold out in less than 24 hours. Cha-ching!

“Nothing is too little, or too much.” ~ Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

The headphones were made in partnership with FRENDS, a company that creates fashionable electronic accessories.

Dolce & Gabbana FW 15 Headphones via @MyTheresa.com

A photo posted by Jaymee (@itsjaymeejaymee) on Dec 12, 2015 at 10:26am PST

Rihanna’s first single, off her highly anticipated album, ANTI, is Work, featuring none other than Drizzy.

So tell us, what do YOU think of these FRENDS x Dolce & Gabbana headphones?

 

