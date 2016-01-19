Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J’s First Leading Role In “The Perfect Match,” New Look At “Neighbors 2”

Terrence J shocked a lot of his fans when he told the world he would be leaving E! News to become a full-time actor. Well now, we get a glimpse of him playing the leading role in the new movie The Perfect Match.

The cast is filled with names you know, including Draya, Cassie Ventura, Paula Patton, Donald Faison, and more. Terrence plays Charlie, a bachelor who’s convinced that relationships are dead, even though his sister keeps telling him otherwise. Then he meets the beautiful Cassie, who completely changes his outlook on dating. The Perfect Match hits theaters on March 11th.

We also get to see the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne. In the trailer, a group of girls tired of their school’s sexist and restrictive system – the unorthodox ladies of Kappa Nu – have decided to start a house where they can do whatever the hell they want. That house just so happens to be next door to Mac and Kelly; the same couple who attempted to make friends with Efron’s frat from the first film. Look for Neighbors 2 on May 20th.

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 1. Cassie's officially the official girl. 1 of 21 2. "The pool is like bath water with a little champaign sprinkled in it." The lovers and friends live it up in Miami and decide to go swimming in the rain. 2 of 21 3. They just can't get enough of each other. 3 of 21 4. She matches his fly. "#tbt Givenchy Show Paris February 2012 : My heart & my #swag twin." 4 of 21 5. Selfies with bae. 5 of 21 6. Diddy's picture of Cassie looking like, "BABY BOO! @casandrae DAMN U FINE! :)" 6 of 21 7. Money ain't a damn thang, baby. 7 of 21 8. Champagne sippin', NY livin'. The lovebirds posted up in front of the whip. 8 of 21 9. Cassie representing for her man. "Hat low, cup high... #happysaturday #cirocgirls #cirocgirlz #ciroc #ciroclife #cheersmotherf$*^%s." 9 of 21 10. They love them some beach time. "Kissing u is very nice... The rest of you is paradise... 10 of 21 11. Cassie posts Diddy rocking his official girl's clothing line. 11 of 21 12. Diddy wishes his bae sweet dreams while she's on vacay in Hawaii. 12 of 21 13. Diddy's a pretty lucky man, and he knows it too. 13 of 21 14. Boss $h!* at Coachella. 14 of 21 15. Gimme a kiss. Diddy and Cassie looking so in love as they pucker up for some serious smooches. 15 of 21 16. Diddy teases her with a cute caption: "@cassandra you stole my sweatshirt n*%$a! LOL bring it back." 16 of 21 17. They have arrived. These two stuntin' on 'em at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. 17 of 21 18. Cassie hanging with the out with the guys, pouting, looking more than ready to go home. 18 of 21 19. Cassie cheesing like Diddy makes her the happiest girl in the world. Look at that smile! 19 of 21 20. These two take a ride through the town. Yeah, she's a rider. 20 of 21 21. The engagement ring. Look at that rock! 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J’s First Leading Role In “The Perfect Match,” New Look At “Neighbors 2” was originally published on globalgrind.com