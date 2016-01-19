CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J’s First Leading Role In “The Perfect Match,” New Look At “Neighbors 2”

Check out Terrence J's first leading role.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Terrence J shocked a lot of his fans when he told the world he would be leaving E! News to become a full-time actor. Well now, we get a glimpse of him playing the leading role in the new movie The Perfect Match.

The cast is filled with names you know, including Draya, Cassie Ventura, Paula Patton, Donald Faison, and more. Terrence plays Charlie, a bachelor who’s convinced that relationships are dead, even though his sister keeps telling him otherwise. Then he meets the beautiful Cassie, who completely changes his outlook on dating. The Perfect Match hits theaters on March 11th.

We also get to see the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne. In the trailer, a group of girls tired of their school’s sexist and restrictive system – the unorthodox ladies of Kappa Nu – have decided to start a house where they can do whatever the hell they want. That house just so happens to be next door to Mac and Kelly; the same couple who attempted to make friends with Efron’s frat from the first film. Look for Neighbors 2 on May 20th.

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

 

Movie Trailer Roundup: Terrence J’s First Leading Role In “The Perfect Match,” New Look At “Neighbors 2” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Draya , Movie Trailers , neighbors , nicki minaj , Terrence J

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close