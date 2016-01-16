REPORT: More People Died From Guns Than From Traffic Accidents In 21 States

Gun violence reform has been a pressing topic for Americas in recent months. Now, a study shows it has stepped over traffic deaths in over 21 states.

According to The Huffington Post, a study from The Violence Policy Center discovered traffic deaths are on the decline thanks to refined highways, improved vehicle designs and enforced laws on traffic violations. The group studied 2014 cases across the U.S and found most deaths resulted from gun-related incidents.

In total, 21 states had more gun-related deaths than traffic deaths. The leading states were Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois and Georgia.

The Huffington Post reports:

“Firearms are the only consumer product the federal government does not regulate for health and safety,” VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand said in a press release. “Meanwhile, science-based regulations have dramatically reduced deaths from motor vehicles in recent decades. It’s well past time that we regulate firearms for health and safety just like all other consumer products.”

The trend has been studied closely for a number of years, showing a slow increase in gun-related deaths.

via VPC:

America is reaping the benefits of decades of successful injury prevention strategies on its roadways, but continues to pay an unacceptable, yet equally preventable, the cost in lives lost every year to gun violence, the study concludes.

If the trend continues, the report states, 2015 would be first year gun deaths would surpass traffic deaths nationwide.

To view the full study, check it out here.

