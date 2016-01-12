Is Khloe Kardashian talking about Lamar Odom in her latest Instagram quote?
The former NBA All-Star won’t be facing drug charges from his overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. Furthermore, he has been cleared from the hospital and now living in a rehab facility on his way to recovery.
But following this good news, Khloe uploaded a quote on Instagram that has people wondering whether she’s referencing her estranged husband.
Ouch. Do you think this Insta was aimed at dealing with Lamar? Or could it have something to do with her brother Rob, who has been struggling behind the scenes for a while now?
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crewSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LOSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra WilkinsonSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA playersSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe BryantSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Shaq and LamarSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUSSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knewSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years backSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E FreshSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shakeSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Brother RobSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while backSource:Getty 14 of 14
Is Khloe Kardashian Referencing Lamar Odom In Her Latest Instagram Post? was originally published on globalgrind.com