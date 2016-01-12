Is Khloe Kardashian Referencing Lamar Odom In Her Latest Instagram Post?

Is Khloe Kardashian talking about Lamar Odom in her latest Instagram quote?

The former NBA All-Star won’t be facing drug charges from his overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. Furthermore, he has been cleared from the hospital and now living in a rehab facility on his way to recovery.

But following this good news, Khloe uploaded a quote on Instagram that has people wondering whether she’s referencing her estranged husband.

Ouch. Do you think this Insta was aimed at dealing with Lamar? Or could it have something to do with her brother Rob, who has been struggling behind the scenes for a while now?

