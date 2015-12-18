CLOSE
Music
Home

Tyrese & Ginuwine Go At It Over TGT Breakup

TGT have decided to break up - and they did it in a very public way.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2013 Essence Festival - Day 3

Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank are a group no more. TGT have decided to break up – and they did it in a very public way.

Tyrese took to Instagram to announce that the three kings were no more and according to him, it was pretty much all Ginuwine’s fault.

The “Pony” singer didn’t take too kindly to Tyrese’s words, so he posted some of his own.

Both posts have been taken down, but Tyrese is still dropping some subs. He wrote:

“You reach out your hand… Build people UP… Put people ON… Expose them to your blessed life and lifestyle… They talk shit, year you down and spread your business to make themselves look BIGGER and more important that what they really are.”

Hopefully they’ll get this situated.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Tyrese & Ginuwine Go At It Over TGT Breakup was originally published on globalgrind.com

beef , ginuwine , Tank , TGT , Tyrese

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close