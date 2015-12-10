CLOSE
Entertainment News
Guess Which Russell Just Bought Scott Disick’s Mansion For $4 Million?

Scott made a million dollars on the sale of this crib.

Russell Westbrook might be planning on making the jump to L.A.

The star guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder just bought Scott Disick‘s Beverly Hills party pad for $4.65 million dollars, according to TMZ. As we previously reported: Scott is trying to move very close to Kourtney and his kids, and decided to give up his bachelor mansion to show just how serious he is about changing in hopes she’ll take him back.

This is sparking rumors that Westbrook could be heading to the Lakers. That would be interesting.

As for Scott, he just made a million dollars on the sale of this crib, because he originally purchased the place for $3.69 million.

He should use that extra milli to buy Kourtney something nice.

Guess Which Russell Just Bought Scott Disick's Mansion For $4 Million?

