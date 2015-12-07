CLOSE
Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Haven’t Named Their Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As you may know, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West welcomed their new baby boy to the world- but he still doesn’t have a name! Click on the audio player to hear Gary Wit Da Tea explain what the hold up is with christening their second child with a name, in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Haven’t Named Their Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

