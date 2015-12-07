Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Haven’t Named Their Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As you may know, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West welcomed their new baby boy to the world- but he still doesn’t have a name! Click on the audio player to hear Gary Wit Da Tea explain what the hold up is with christening their second child with a name, in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widgetfields=”email” sailthru_list=”Rickey Smiley Subscribers”]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian’s Need For Attention Putting Her Marriage To Kanye West In Jeopardy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Baby Boy Born Three Weeks Early

RELATED: Could Kanye West’s Weed Admission Cause Him & Kim Kardashian Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 39 photos Launch gallery 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 1. A pregnant Kim K. lets the world in on her and Kanye’s secret. Source: 1 of 39 2. We’ve never seen KimYe happier. Source: 2 of 39 3. Drop. dead. flawless. Source: 3 of 39 4. Who better than Kim? Source: 4 of 39 5. What these photogs want from a bish? Source: 5 of 39 6. Kim during the earlier stages of her first pregnancy. Source: 6 of 39 7. Them kurves hittin’. Source: 7 of 39 8. Kovered and klassy. Source: 8 of 39 9. Kim shows off her growing baby bump & pumps gas. Source: 9 of 39 10. Kim in koral. Source: 10 of 39 11. Beautiful. Source: 11 of 39 12. You can’t ruffle Kim’s feathers. Source: 12 of 39 13. Absolutely stunning at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards. Source: 13 of 39 14. Queen. Source: 14 of 39 15. Coming for your krown. Source: 15 of 39 16. All white baby bump life. Source: 16 of 39 17. Killing shit in all black. Source: 17 of 39 18. What a beauty. Source: 18 of 39 19. Glory be to the Lord up above. Source: 19 of 39 20. Oh hey, Kim! Source: 20 of 39 21. Superior and she knows it. Source: 21 of 39 22. Still rockin’ heels too. Source: 22 of 39 23. The moment she dazzled. Source: 23 of 39 24. Family love. Source: 24 of 39 25. Kim K. at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. Source: 25 of 39 26. Minty fresh. Source: 26 of 39 27. Gotdamn! Source: 27 of 39 28. Kim’s killer kurves on full display. Source: 28 of 39 29. Such a sweet ‘fit. Source: 29 of 39 30. Pregnant & all, she can still rock a dress. Source: 30 of 39 31. Kanye caters to his wifey in the city. Source: 31 of 39 32. Looking good, girl. Source: 32 of 39 33. Red hot mama. Source: 33 of 39 34. Yes? Source: 34 of 39 35. Love this look. Source: 35 of 39 36. Kanye watches Kim’s back. Source: 36 of 39 37. Bird’s eye view. Source: 37 of 39 38. Kim is pregnant with baby number two! Source: 38 of 39 39. Pregnant in latex. Source: 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Haven’t Named Their Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com