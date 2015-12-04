The Game and Stitches were involved in an altercation in Miami during Art Basel that all played out on social media.

It appears things started with MIA rapper Stitches, who decided to take his ongoing issues with The Game up a notch by sitting outside the club Game was at until the Los Angeles rapper came out to “talk” to him. Well, once Game and his crew came out the club, things escalated quickly. Stitches aggressively walked up to the entourage, but quickly hit the ground thanks to a punch from Game’s manager.

The police were called and according to The Shade Room, Wack100 was Tased.

Stitches not only showed up at the club looking for a fight only to get knocked out, he also apparently got locked up by police, which was caught on tape.

The Game laughed all night on social media about the incident, writing, “Night night nigga 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DownGoesStitches #WhyYouWalkUpWitThatMuchConfidenceThough #ThatBoyReallyMillyRockOnAnyBlock #HeDidntSeeItComing #MutomboHitThatBoyWitTheNotInMyHouse #BigSofty #Waited2HoursInTheRainToGetSlept #iHitNiggasAndTheySueMe #LearnedLesson #WontGetAnotherPennyOuttaMe #SleepWellPrincess”

Those hashtags, though. The Game also made a video joking about Stitches showing off his busted mouth.

SOURCE: The Shade Room | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Knockout Night: The Game & Stitches Involved In Heated Altercation In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com