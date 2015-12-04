CLOSE
Knockout Night: The Game & Stitches Involved In Heated Altercation In Miami

Don't come for Game unless he sends for you.

BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1

The Game and Stitches were involved in an altercation in Miami during Art Basel that all played out on social media.

It appears things started with MIA rapper Stitches, who decided to take his ongoing issues with The Game up a notch by sitting outside the club Game was at until the Los Angeles rapper came out to “talk” to him. Well, once Game and his crew came out the club, things escalated quickly. Stitches aggressively walked up to the entourage, but quickly hit the ground thanks to a punch from Game’s manager.

@losangelesconfidential manager knocking #stitches TF out in from of Story. Then got arrested @iamakademiks

A video posted by Imaginary Visions (@imgoingnutz) on Dec 4, 2015 at 2:16am PST

The police were called and according to The Shade Room, Wack100 was Tased.

Stitches not only showed up at the club looking for a fight only to get knocked out, he also apparently got locked up by police, which was caught on tape.

The Game laughed all night on social media about the incident, writing, “Night night nigga 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DownGoesStitches #WhyYouWalkUpWitThatMuchConfidenceThough #ThatBoyReallyMillyRockOnAnyBlock #HeDidntSeeItComing #MutomboHitThatBoyWitTheNotInMyHouse #BigSofty #Waited2HoursInTheRainToGetSlept #iHitNiggasAndTheySueMe #LearnedLesson #WontGetAnotherPennyOuttaMe #SleepWellPrincess”

Those hashtags, though. The Game also made a video joking about Stitches showing off his busted mouth.

@Stitches need stitches 😂😂😂😂😂😂 aye @Wack100 young boy got a fuckin glass jaw….. Boy was out cold for about 45 seconds after that coldddddd right…. Tried to get up, fell back down……. This yo city ??? Naw… This a Zoe city… Now post a video of that lip so the world can see & don't wait two weeks to show yo face or give us no old pics…. We ain't buying it…. " un huh, okay, wassup, SHUT UP #TrickDaddyVoice #ShowUsYourLipTonite #WellAfterYouWipeTheBloodOff 😱😱😱😱😱👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 Go to my nigga @40Keys page & watch that boy get out the car wobbly wit that bloody mouth lmaooooooooo #YouGotKnockedTheFuckOut 😱😩😳😳😳🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#WhyHeWontPostNoVideo ????? #Yuuuup #NightNightNigga #RAPCAREEROVER #StreetCredGone #NowLemmeGetBackToEatingMyGrilledCheese

A video posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Dec 4, 2015 at 1:45am PST

SOURCE: The Shade Room | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Knockout Night: The Game & Stitches Involved In Heated Altercation In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
