Ayesha Curry Shares An Adorable Family Photo, And A Holiday Recipe You’ll Want To Try

It’s the holiday season and the Curry family is in the spirit.

For the first time on Instagram, Ayesha Curry got the entire family (and the dog) together for an adorable family photo. Steph, Ryan and Riley all got in the frame for the cutest ussie you’ll see on IG all day.

Ayesha also shared a video on her YouTube channel where she serves up a recipe for homemade hummus with extra garlic. Yum.

In the clip, she talks of returning to her “pre-mommy weight” before correcting herself, and instead referring to it as her “pre-baby weight.” Check it out below.

Enjoy!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Every Time The Currys Were Our Ultimate Family Goal 18 photos Launch gallery Every Time The Currys Were Our Ultimate Family Goal 1. Blessings on blessings on blessings. Source: 1 of 18 2. Family outings that look like this. Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Because who wouldn't want to do this with their mom?! Source: 3 of 18 4. Taking over the red carpet with daddy. Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Baking with mommy. Source: 5 of 18 6. A father and daughter with this type of bond. Source: 6 of 18 7. Picture perfect. Source: 7 of 18 8. Celebrating a championship with the fam. Source: 8 of 18 9. The family that travels first class together. Source: 9 of 18 10. There's no place like daddy's arms. Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Winning! Source: 11 of 18 12. Twins! Source: 12 of 18 13. Worthy of all the heart eyes that can fit into 140 characters. Source: 13 of 18 14. Attending the Kid's Choice Sports Awards at age 3. Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. When it's your birthday and bae is more excited than you are. Source: 15 of 18 16. Outings like this. Source: 16 of 18 17. Announcing your next pregnancy in a cool way like this. Source: 17 of 18 18. A wife who doesn't mind playing Connect Four with you. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time The Currys Were Our Ultimate Family Goal Every Time The Currys Were Our Ultimate Family Goal

Ayesha Curry Shares An Adorable Family Photo, And A Holiday Recipe You’ll Want To Try was originally published on globalgrind.com