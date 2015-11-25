CLOSE
Ayesha Curry Shares An Adorable Family Photo, And A Holiday Recipe You’ll Want To Try

It's the holiday season and the Curry family is in the spirit.

First time getting both babies and the dog in one photo! 😊😊😊

A photo posted by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Nov 24, 2015 at 12:48pm PST

For the first time on Instagram, Ayesha Curry got the entire family (and the dog) together for an adorable family photo. Steph, Ryan and Riley all got in the frame for the cutest ussie you’ll see on IG all day.

Ayesha also shared a video on her YouTube channel where she serves up a recipe for homemade hummus with extra garlic. Yum.

In the clip, she talks of returning to her “pre-mommy weight” before correcting herself, and instead referring to it as her “pre-baby weight.” Check it out below.

Enjoy!

