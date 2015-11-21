CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Kylie Jenner Spotted Out And About With A$AP Rocky Following Tyga Split

1 reads
Leave a comment

kardashians do dinner in NYC

It’s been about 24 hours since Kylie Jenner and Tyga called it quits and there are a few conspiracies circulating about the cause of their breakup.

First up, there are rumors of Jaden Smith being the reason why KyGa is no longer. E! News reports, “Kylie and Jaden have been hanging out lately and it made Tyga suspicious. He thought something might be going on. So that was one issue.”

The site continues,”She has a close relationship with Jaden since they were very young but nothing romantic has happened with them since she has been with Tyga. Jaden though will always love Kylie and Kylie will always have a love for Jaden. They grew up together and were each others’ first loves.

That’s not all. Sources close to T-Rawww say the relationship couldn’t last because of their busy schedules. TMZ states he was battling Kylie almost daily over who should kowtow to who when there was a scheduling conflict. They were fighting over which events they’d attend together, which required one of them to scrap their plans.

Tyga is apparently telling his friends her sisters pressured her to break up with him because her career was more important than his.

Instagram Photo

Kylie seems unbothered by her public breakup. The 18-year-old shared a video of a sunset and herself being nonchalant, with Bryson Tiller playing in the background. Is she trying to imply something here?

Kylie Jenner And Rapper A$AP Rocky Get Into The Same Car After Partying at Hyde Lounge

The story gets juicier by the minute.

Last night, Kylie was spotted in West Hollywood at The Nice Guy and was seen leaving with Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky. Justin Bieber was also seen at the festivities as well.

What are your thoughts?

SOURCE: E! Online, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

kylie jenner

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner Spotted Out And About With A$AP Rocky Following Tyga Split was originally published on globalgrind.com

dating , jaden smith , kylie jenner , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 16 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 18 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 23 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close