It’s been about 24 hours since Kylie Jenner and Tyga called it quits and there are a few conspiracies circulating about the cause of their breakup.

First up, there are rumors of Jaden Smith being the reason why KyGa is no longer. E! News reports, “Kylie and Jaden have been hanging out lately and it made Tyga suspicious. He thought something might be going on. So that was one issue.”

The site continues,”She has a close relationship with Jaden since they were very young but nothing romantic has happened with them since she has been with Tyga. Jaden though will always love Kylie and Kylie will always have a love for Jaden. They grew up together and were each others’ first loves.”

That’s not all. Sources close to T-Rawww say the relationship couldn’t last because of their busy schedules. TMZ states “he was battling Kylie almost daily over who should kowtow to who when there was a scheduling conflict. They were fighting over which events they’d attend together, which required one of them to scrap their plans.”

Tyga is apparently telling his friends her sisters pressured her to break up with him because her career was more important than his.

Kylie seems unbothered by her public breakup. The 18-year-old shared a video of a sunset and herself being nonchalant, with Bryson Tiller playing in the background. Is she trying to imply something here?

The story gets juicier by the minute.

Last night, Kylie was spotted in West Hollywood at The Nice Guy and was seen leaving with Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky. Justin Bieber was also seen at the festivities as well.

SOURCE: E! Online, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Spotted Out And About With A$AP Rocky Following Tyga Split was originally published on globalgrind.com