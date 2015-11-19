The legendary Cipha Sounds stopped by The No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to promote his new comedy series on TIDAL called No Small Talk, which features some dope comedians you should know, but probably don’t. Cipha wanted his show to have the feel of a New York comedy club, and he perfectly captures everything great about an evening at the world-famous Comedy Cellar.

During our chat, Cipha brings us back to his days as an intern at HOT 97, when he was a fly on the wall for one of the best radio freestyles ever – the night Jay Z brought along the entire State Property, who just rapped for two hours straight. After the freestyle session in which they dissed Jadakiss and the Lox, Swizz Beatz called Jay to have Freeway battle his new emcee Cassidy, but Cipha couldn’t go due to his intern duties. He basically had to clean up the mess made by Young Chris and Neef.

Cipha also talks about meeting a young LeBron James after New York and the entire Northeast suffered a black-out during a pick up game between Roc-A-Fella and Fat Joe’s Terror Squad. And, we learn more about Cipha’s improv comedy show in New York called Take It Personal, in which hip-hop icons and legends share old stories from the past for the actors to improvise. It’s really one of the best shows in New York City that you have to see if you’re here.

Check out this episode of The No Judgment Zone w/ BlogXilla above.

NJZ: Cipha Sounds Brings Us From His Intern Days At HOT 97 To His New Show On Jay Z’s TIDAL was originally published on globalgrind.com