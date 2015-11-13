CLOSE
Tina Campbell Delivers Announcement About 2016!

Tina Campbell

Tina Campbell has done some amazing things in her life.  Now she can add the completion of her first solo tour to the list and the planning of her next tour. Her tour with her husband Teddy Campbell just ended and she could not be happier. As a matter of fact she is making plans for 2016!

Tina took to her Instagram and announced the following:

We just finished a whole tour together baby….WOW!!! GOD IS SO GOOD TO US!!! Im so glad that I committed to my commitment because you are so worth it Teddy Campbell. Looking forward to a lifetime of enjoying our marriage and helping others save theirs😘. #AnEveningWithTeddyAndTina Coming Fall 2016

Her bookI Need a Day to Pray was accompanied with her solo cd ‘It’s Personal‘  and has changed lives! She and Teddy toured the country and performed the music and shared moving dialogues  about the journey from darkness to light as a couple.

The Campbell’s have been married a long long time now. Teddy and Tina are parents to 5 amazing kids – Cierra,  Teddy’s daughter from a previous relationship, Laiah Simone, Meelah Jane,, Glendon Theodore, and Santana.

Tina Campbell Delivers Announcement About 2016! was originally published on elev8.com

Mary Mary , Teddy Campbell , Tina Campbell

