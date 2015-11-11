Which People Should Be Arrested For Seeing “Pan”? [VIDEO]

| 11.11.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Looks like “Pan” is less of an exciting adventure than we thought it would be. See why Headkrack was less than thrilled about it, and even said some should be arrested for seeing it when you click on the audio player to find out on Dish Nation!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Can You Handle Watching “The Walk” In Theaters? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Gets Scared Straight “Sinister 2” Style! [VIDEO]

RELATED: 2 Things That Make “Hitman Agent 47” A Success [VIDEO]

    Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/1 – 11/7: Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons Out For A Movie; Alicia Keys Dons A Half-Tux & More!

    22 photos Launch gallery

    Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/1 – 11/7: Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons Out For A Movie; Alicia Keys Dons A Half-Tux & More!

    Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/1 – 11/7: Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons Out For A Movie; Alicia Keys Dons A Half-Tux & More!

    Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/1 – 11/7: Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons Out For A Movie; Alicia Keys Dons A Half-Tux & More!

    Check out what some of your faves were up to this week!

    Which People Should Be Arrested For Seeing “Pan”? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Dish Nation , Pan

    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close