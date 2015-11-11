Which People Should Be Arrested For Seeing “Pan”? [VIDEO]

Looks like “Pan” is less of an exciting adventure than we thought it would be. See why Headkrack was less than thrilled about it, and even said some should be arrested for seeing it when you click on the audio player to find out on Dish Nation!
Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/1 – 11/7: Phaedra Parks Takes Her Sons Out For A Movie; Alicia Keys Dons A Half-Tux & More!
1. Patti LaBelle Wears Turquoise In Support Of American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Initiative Wednesday.Source: 1 of 22
2. Anthony Anderson Attends The Carney AwardsSource: 2 of 22
3. Tamar Braxton & Val Chmerkovsky After Their ‘DWTS’ Performance Monday.Source: 3 of 22
4. Tia Mowry-Hardrict & Cory Hardrict Attend A Screening Of Open Road Films’ ‘Spotlight’ In L.A. TuesdaySource: 4 of 22
5. Alicia Keys Leaving The Keep A Child Alive Black Ball On ThursdaySource: 5 of 22
6. Alicia Keys & Lenny Kravitz Perform At The Black Ball Thursday.Source: 6 of 22
7. Misty Copeland At The CFDA Awards MondaySource: 7 of 22
8. Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Out And About Monday.Source: 8 of 22
9. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian-West Hit The Town In L.A. MondaySource: 9 of 22
10. Taraji P. Henson Outside Of The 18th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards Monday.Source: 10 of 22
11. Taraji P. Henson On The Red Carpet At The 18th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards Monday.Source: 11 of 22
12. Taraji P. Henson With Council Members At The 18th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards Monday.Source: 12 of 22
13. Ciara Performs At WE Day Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.Source: 13 of 22
14. Zendaya At The CFDA Awards MondaySource: 14 of 22
15. Tracee Ellis Ross At The Chloe, W Magazine And MOCA Host Private Rooftop Dinner Tuesday.Source: 15 of 22
16. Tracee Ellis RossSource: 16 of 22
17. Phaedra Parks and her sons, Dylan and Ayden Attend The ‘Peanuts’ Movie Screening Tuesday.Source: 17 of 22
18. Phaedra Parks, Ayden, and LudacrisSource: 18 of 22
19. Sheree Whitfield and Carlos King Attend ‘WE tv’ Selling It: In the ATL’ Premiere’ at Woodruff Arts CenterSource: 19 of 22
20. Will Smith Backstage At The 9th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel SundaySource: 20 of 22
21. Naomi Campbell Arrives for the Premiere of the Burberry Festive Film at Burberry in London Tuesday.Source: 21 of 22
22. Naomi CampbellSource: 22 of 22
Which People Should Be Arrested For Seeing “Pan”? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com