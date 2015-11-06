TV One’s “News One Now” Devotes Monday’s Show To Coverage Of Hillary Clinton’s Town Hall Meeting

Host Roland S. Martin to Serve as Moderator at Claflin University Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nov. 5, 2015 – TV One’s News One Now, the first morning news program in history to focus on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective, is devoting its entire Monday, Nov. 9 (7-8 a.m. ET) broadcast to covering Presidential Democratic Candidate Hillary Clinton’s Nov. 7 Orangeburg, South Carolina Town Hall Meeting.

The broadcast will showcase the town hall, which is being hosted the and moderated by News One Now’s host and managing editor Roland S. Martin. During the event, Martin will question Clinton on a variety of issues, including Black unemployment, HBCUs, criminal justice reform, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and more.

“African Americans are some of the most sophisticated voters in America, and they deserve to hear from all of the presidential candidates, Republican and Democrat,” said Martin. “We’ve already had sit down interviews with Dr. Ben Carson and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, and we are looking forward to hearing directly from Secretary Hillary Clinton about the issues that are top of mind for African Americans. And it is my desire for every candidate to speak to our audience as to why they should be president of the United States.”

In addition, viewers are encouraged to visit News One Now’s companion website NewsOne.com and #NewsOneNow on Twitter for a chance to have Martin ask Clinton their questions. NewsOne.com will also feature clips and community interviews from the event.

Hosted by the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, Clinton’s Town Hall event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1:15 p.m. ET at Claflin University’s Ministers’ Hall.

More information is available at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/?id=871557.

ABOUT NEWS ONE NOW:

Emanating from the heart of Washington D.C. in a state-of-the-art studio that offers a stunning view of the Capitol building, News One Nowairs Monday through Friday on TV One from 7-8 a.m. ET. News One Now is hosted by Roland S. Martin, the 2013 National Association of Black Journalists’ Journalist of the Year and former host of TV One’s long-running, award-winning weekly news program, Washington Watch with Roland Martin. Each morning,Martin – who also serves as the program’s managing editor – sifts through the headlines of the day to spotlight matters that greatly impact the African American community. In addition to television, News One Now reaches audiences 24/7 with exclusive program content and extended editorial on NewsOne.com and the NewsOne mobile app. News One Now is an evolution of Interactive One’s award-winning digital brand NewsOne.com that launched in 2008 and reaches millions of African Americans each month.

ABOUT TV ONE:

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv) serves 57 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. The network is the exclusive home of News One Now, the only live daily news program targeting Black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com], the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban listeners.

ROLAND S. MARTIN INTERVIEWS AND CLIPS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Connect with TV One by visiting: http://tvone.tv, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

TV One Media Contacts:

Brandii Toby-Leon, 301-755-2866 or btoby-leon@tvone.tv

Courtney Reed, 240-416-6484 orcreedCW@tvone.tv

TV One’s “News One Now” Devotes Monday’s Show To Coverage Of Hillary Clinton’s Town Hall Meeting was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: