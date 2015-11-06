CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Bobby Lashley On Fighting For The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Title “I Think It’s About Time”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bellator MMA Heavyweight Contender Bobby Lashley is undefeated since joining the promotion and it looks like he believes its time for him to fight for the title. Champion Vitaly Minakov has been inactive and it looks like the division is wide open. Lashley talks about one day holding the strap plus seeking even up the score against his opponent James Thompson at Bellator 145: Vengeance

Bellator MMA’s Featherweight Championship At The Scottrade Center Sponsored By Metro PCS

Bellator MMA’s Michael Chandler Talks “Vengeance,” Nick Diaz Suspension & More

Tito Ortiz Talks Eminem, Becoming A Teacher, Fighting McGeary And Gushes Over Girlfriend Amber [VIDEO]

Meet Po Johnson’s First Boyfriend In 13 Years: Bellator MMA Star Liam McGeary [VIDEO]

Bobby Lashley On Fighting For The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Title “I Think It’s About Time” was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Bellator MMA , Bobby Lashley

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close