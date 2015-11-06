Follow @JrBangFollow @HOT1041

Bellator MMA Heavyweight Contender Bobby Lashley is undefeated since joining the promotion and it looks like he believes its time for him to fight for the title. Champion Vitaly Minakov has been inactive and it looks like the division is wide open. Lashley talks about one day holding the strap plus seeking even up the score against his opponent James Thompson at Bellator 145: Vengeance

Bellator MMA’s Michael Chandler Talks “Vengeance,” Nick Diaz Suspension & More

Tito Ortiz Talks Eminem, Becoming A Teacher, Fighting McGeary And Gushes Over Girlfriend Amber [VIDEO]

Meet Po Johnson’s First Boyfriend In 13 Years: Bellator MMA Star Liam McGeary [VIDEO]

Bobby Lashley On Fighting For The Bellator MMA Heavyweight Title “I Think It’s About Time” was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: