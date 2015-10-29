0 reads Leave a comment
This recipe makes 12 individual lasagnas. While this recipe is meatless, feel free to add your favorite cooked meat like ground beef or sausage as well as more vegetables to the layers.
Follow @ACThePlugFollow @1059Kiss
Mini Lasagna Cups Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 24 wonton wrappers
- 2 to 3 cups marinara sauce, heated
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Cooking spray
- (optional) dry parsley for garnish
LIKE ACThePlug On Facebook For More Recipe Videos!
How To Make Pizza Pop-Tarts [VIDEO]
Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe
How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE]
Mini Lasagna Cups Recipe [VIDEO] was originally published on KissDetroit.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours