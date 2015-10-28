CLOSE
Young Thug Makes A Late Night Follow On The ‘Gram You Might Not Expect

Caitlyn has a new fan - or follower to say the least.

Young Thug

Young Thug has wowed the world with his bilateral lyrics, his preference for women’s clothes, and even some of his Instagram poses.

Up until now, Thugger hasn’t followed anyone on Instagram, but last night, he followed his first person. Who might Thug’s first follow be? None other than Kylie’s father figure, Caitlyn Jenner.

Almost out of nowhere, Thug decided to follow Caitlyn Jenner. Maybe it’s her motivational speaking tour, maybe it’s Caitlyn and Kylie’s makeup sessions, who knows?

One thing we do know is that it’s looking like Caitlyn has a new fan – or follower to say the least.

Young Thug Makes A Late Night Follow On The ‘Gram You Might Not Expect was originally published on globalgrind.com

