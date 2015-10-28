What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Idris Elba To Star In Disney Flick, Tax Vs. Joe Budden, & More

Idris Elba might not be James Bond just yet, but he is going to be Chief Bobo in Disney’s next big animation feature, ZooTopia.

Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed the roster of talent picked to voice animal residents of the modern-day mammal metropolis ZooTopia, which opens in theaters March 4, 2016. “We had so much fun casting this film,” said director Byron Howard. “ZooTopia features such a large and diverse range of characters – one of our biggest casts ever for a Disney Animation film. We needed talented actors who could help bring these animals life.”

The cast also includes Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Octavia Spencer, J.K. Simmons, and more.

Joe Budden and Taxstone had a verbal spat on Tax Season, a hit podcast on The Loud Speaker Network. In a video clip posted on YouTube, Tax asked Joe if he had an album coming out, and Joe took a while to answer. Apparently, that was enough to get them to cancel the interview. Check out the clip above and then hear the full audio here.

Russell Brand is speaking out about his marriage to Katy Perry, calling it “vapid” during a teaser from his new documentary, BRAND: A Second Coming. In the trailer, Russell says he hated the fame his relationship brought him. “Oh my f—king god. I’m living this life of the very thing I detest,” Brand is seen exclaiming before a video of Perry is shown. “Vapid, vacuous celebrity. Fame and power is bulls—t.” The full documentary is available on his website, BrandTheFilm.

Jussie Smollett is obsessed with his TV mother’s booty. Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Jussie were speaking on a panel during last weekend’s inaugural EW Fest, when Jussie got giddy over Taraji’s butt.

“He talks about my butt everyday. I’m so used to it,” Henson said after shaking her head. “It’s amazing!” Smollett exclaimed.

We must say, Taraji’s bum is phenomenal.

Action Bronson had to have emergency surgery in Alaska. He posted an image on Instagram, writing, “Well this Alaska trip turned into me having emergency surgery. #Fuckthatsdelicious #Recovery.” According to Fuse.TV, there’s been no announcement about his medical condition, or why he had to undergo surgery.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Fuse.TV, EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Disney, Instagram

