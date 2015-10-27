CLOSE
Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show”

Can you imagine that all of this started in Ellen’s bathroom?

A few weeks ago, Gwen Stefani shared her new song “Used To Love You” with Ellen DeGeneres in her bathroom. Soon thereafter, Gwen showed Ellen the video to her new single and the daytime talk show host became adamant that Gwen perform the song for the very first time on The Ellen Show.

With Gwen going through a divorce from her husband Gavin Rossdale, fans can count on her new album being melancholy. You can catch Gwen along with Pharrell, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine on NBC’s The Voice each and every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch her performance of “Used To Love You” up top.

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

