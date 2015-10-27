Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show”

Can you imagine that all of this started in Ellen’s bathroom?

A few weeks ago, Gwen Stefani shared her new song “Used To Love You” with Ellen DeGeneres in her bathroom. Soon thereafter, Gwen showed Ellen the video to her new single and the daytime talk show host became adamant that Gwen perform the song for the very first time on The Ellen Show.

With Gwen going through a divorce from her husband Gavin Rossdale, fans can count on her new album being melancholy. You can catch Gwen along with Pharrell, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine on NBC’s The Voice each and every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch her performance of “Used To Love You” up top.

16 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116871”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116871″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116871″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116871” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter Source:Getty 1 of 16 1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell's co-sign early on. Source:Getty 2 of 16 2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West. Source:Getty 3 of 16 3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool. Source:Getty 4 of 16 4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell's clothing line. Source:Getty 5 of 16 5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand. Source:Getty 6 of 16 6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams. Source:Getty 7 of 16 7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his "travel bag." Source:Getty 8 of 16 8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol? Source:Getty 9 of 16 9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show. Source:Getty 10 of 16 10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope. Source:Getty 11 of 16 11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice. Source:Getty 12 of 16 12. Ice Cream craze. Source:Getty 13 of 16 13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin' it hard. Source:Getty 14 of 16 14. The infamous Pharrell hat. Source:Getty 15 of 16 15. Back in the day, Pharrell's signature style included trucker hats. Source:Getty 16 of 16 16. When his pants were shorter than his wife's on the red carpet. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116871”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116871″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116871″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116871” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show” Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116871”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116871″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116871″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116871” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show” was originally published on globalgrind.com