CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyga Has A Shocking Opinion On Blac Chyna’s Relationship With Future

Most are curious as to what Chyna's rapper baby daddy Tyga thinks about the relationship.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna

Seems like Blac Chyna and Future are going to put their names in the ring for best couple in hip-hop.

As you know by now, Chyna recently inked Future‘s name on her hand, all but confirming their relationship. According to TMZ, Future loves the ink, telling a source he sees it as “a very real, very permanent gesture of commitment.”

While that might be cool for them, most are curious as to what Chyna’s rapper baby daddy Tyga thinks about the body art. Well, actually, he doesn’t mind at all. Tyga has Kylie Jenner living with him, he has her name tatted on him, and he seems like he’s glad Chyna has moved on. Tyga is so cool with his baby’s mother dating the hottest rapper in the game, he’s even open to doing another song with Future.

The real question is: will we see Future pushing around King Cairo anytime soon?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

kylie jenner

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Tyga Has A Shocking Opinion On Blac Chyna’s Relationship With Future was originally published on globalgrind.com

Blac Chyna , Future , kylie jenner , Relationship , Tattoos , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close