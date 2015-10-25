CLOSE
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Pharrell & Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” Deposition Videos Released, & More

For nearly two years, Pharrell and Robin Thicke have been in hot water after allegedly violating copyright laws by way of their smash hit “Blurred Lines.” Although both were already ordered to pay $7.4 million in damages and profits, their deposition videos have surfaced on the web. Watch how intense things got in the court room above. Robin claims he was high and drunk during his sit-down. [Complex]

Today marks exactly one year since Run The Jewels released their self-titled sequel album. In honor of their successful project, the duo released a new video for “Angel Duster.” Watch the clip here. [HHNM]

Katy Perry was all about “Girl Power” while supporting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at her rally in Iowa. The pop singer performed her hits “Roar” and “Firework” in front of a crowd of 4,000 supporters. Watch the clips here. [Gossip Cop]

