For years they were plagued with rumors of a bitter competition as two of the best voices in the game, but Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston shared a mutual love and respect for one another.
Mariah paid tribute to that relationship and to Whitney’s career Friday, sharing a Flashback Friday post on her Instagram page, featuring their photo together from their collaboration on the song When You Believe.
Check out the heartwarming post below:
We so miss the golden era of music with these two!
DON’T MISS:
Gabrielle Union and Mariah Carey Are Producing And Directing Christmas Movies!
Will You Buy It? Mariah Carey Gets Her Own M-A-C Lipstick; Shares Her Insecurities
Mariah Carey Vacations With New Beau While Engagement Rumors Swirl
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
1. Rest In Peace Bobbi Kristina Brown
The untimely death of Bobbi Kristina has left us deeply saddened, but we know she is now at peace and in the arms of her mother. We remember and celebrate her life with these heart-warming photos of her and Whitney.
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
2. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
3. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
4. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
5. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
6 of 17
6. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
7 of 17
7. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
8 of 17
8. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
9 of 17
9. A Mother/ Daughter's Lovev
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
10. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
11. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
12. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
13. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
14 of 17
14. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
15 of 17
15. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
16 of 17
16. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
17 of 17
17. A Mother/ Daughter's Love
Mariah Carey Shares Touching Tribute To Whitney Houston was originally published on hellobeautiful.com