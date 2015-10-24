For years they were plagued with rumors of a bitter competition as two of the best voices in the game, but Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston shared a mutual love and respect for one another.

Mariah paid tribute to that relationship and to Whitney’s career Friday, sharing a Flashback Friday post on her Instagram page, featuring their photo together from their collaboration on the song When You Believe.

Check out the heartwarming post below:

We so miss the golden era of music with these two!

17 photos The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston 1 of 17 1. Rest In Peace Bobbi Kristina Brown The untimely death of Bobbi Kristina has left us deeply saddened, but we know she is now at peace and in the arms of her mother. We remember and celebrate her life with these heart-warming photos of her and Whitney.

Mariah Carey Shares Touching Tribute To Whitney Houston was originally published on hellobeautiful.com