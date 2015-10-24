CLOSE
If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Two More Women Come Forward In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, & More

Two more women have come forward in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby. One woman, Dottye, claims Cosby drugged and raped her during a visit to New York in 1984. She was there to audition for The Cosby Show. [Complex]

After a bad car accident, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is back at work – even though he hasn’t fully recovered. Katzenberg was reportedly taking meetings and making deals while in a cast. Read more about the unfortunate incident here. [TMZ]

Zara owner and founder Amancio Ortega briefly surpassed Bill Gates as the wealthiest person in the world on Friday. Ortega reached the #1 spot with $79 billion, but slipped back to #2 by 10 a.m. [Huffington Post]

Cher weighed in on the presidential candidates and shocked the world when she gave Donald Trump props. Cher tweeted: Never thought I’d say… Donald Trump is a Giant Among Gop front runners!!. Although she spoke highly of Trump, Cher said she will be voting for Hillary Clinton. [Billboard]

