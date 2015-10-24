RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals “Slime Season 2” Release Date, & More

Young Thug‘s fans have been patiently waiting for Slime Season 2, and now there’s an official release date. Thugger will drop the project on October 31st, the same day he and Migos are set to drop their collaborative effort, Migo Thuggin. [HHNM]

Demi Lovato is making headlines after replacing Adam Lambert with Nick Jonas as the opening act of her world tour. According to TMZ, Adam is “real upset” as the “essential terms” had already been agreed upon. Read more here. [TMZ]

Charlie Puth has already teamed up with a number of hip-hop artists, so it’s no surprise that Tyga is on his official “One Call Away” remix. Listen to the track and let us know what you think. [Rap-Up]

Surf Club (Hit-Boy and Chase N. Cashe) dropped a new track, titled “Go Off,” and it features none other than Travis Scott and Quentin Miller. Take a listen here. [Rap-Up]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116278”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116278″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116278″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116278” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon Source:Instagram 1 of 21 1. Eyes behind expensive shades. Source:Instagram 2 of 21 2. Because, dope. Source:Instagram 3 of 21 3. Young Thug and tight clothing just go together. Source:Instagram 4 of 21 4. Young style icons shop 'til they drop. Source:Instagram 5 of 21 5. Statement pants. Source:Instagram 6 of 21 6. Hat collection on fleek. Source:Instagram 7 of 21 7. Styling with "Bay," aka Birdman. Source:Instagram 8 of 21 8. Smile: priceless. Source:Instagram 9 of 21 9. Rock that all white when he's feeling godly. Source:Instagram 10 of 21 10. Because we all need colorful socks to complete our outfits. Source:Instagram 11 of 21 11. He's not afraid to rock two different Jordans at the same time. Source:Instagram 12 of 21 12. Stuntin' on stage in Versace. Source:Instagram 13 of 21 13. Caught color blocking. Source:Instagram 14 of 21 14. The floral scarf just makes the outfit. Source:Instagram 15 of 21 15. Swaggy for Jimmy Fallon. Source:Instagram 16 of 21 16. Real thugs wear thong sandals. Source:Instagram 17 of 21 17. All denim everything. Before it was cool. Source:Instagram 18 of 21 18. What's more dope than rocking a t-shirt with your own face on it? Source:Instagram 19 of 21 19. Givenchy my toes and my bros. Source:Instagram 20 of 21 20. Styling and profiling. Source:Instagram 21 of 21 21. Channeling '70s flow. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116278”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116278″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116278″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116278” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals “Slime Season 2” Release Date, & More Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116278”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116278″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116278″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116278” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

