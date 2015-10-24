CLOSE
Music
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals "Slime Season 2" Release Date, & More

Young Thug‘s fans have been patiently waiting for Slime Season 2, and now there’s an official release date. Thugger will drop the project on October 31st, the same day he and Migos are set to drop their collaborative effort, Migo Thuggin. [HHNM]

Demi Lovato is making headlines after replacing Adam Lambert with Nick Jonas as the opening act of her world tour. According to TMZ, Adam is “real upset” as the “essential terms” had already been agreed upon. Read more here. [TMZ]

Charlie Puth has already teamed up with a number of hip-hop artists, so it’s no surprise that Tyga is on his official “One Call Away” remix. Listen to the track and let us know what you think. [Rap-Up]

Surf Club (Hit-Boy and Chase N. Cashe) dropped a new track, titled “Go Off,” and it features none other than Travis Scott and Quentin Miller. Take a listen here. [Rap-Up]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals “Slime Season 2” Release Date, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

charlie puth , chase n. cashe , Demi Lovato , Hit Boy , new music , new video , quentin miller , Travis Scott , Tyga , Young Thug

