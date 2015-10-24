RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals “Slime Season 2” Release Date, & More

Young Thug‘s fans have been patiently waiting for Slime Season 2, and now there’s an official release date. Thugger will drop the project on October 31st, the same day he and Migos are set to drop their collaborative effort, Migo Thuggin. [HHNM]
Demi Lovato is making headlines after replacing Adam Lambert with Nick Jonas as the opening act of her world tour. According to TMZ, Adam is “real upset” as the “essential terms” had already been agreed upon. Read more here. [TMZ]
Charlie Puth has already teamed up with a number of hip-hop artists, so it’s no surprise that Tyga is on his official “One Call Away” remix. Listen to the track and let us know what you think. [Rap-Up]
Surf Club (Hit-Boy and Chase N. Cashe) dropped a new track, titled “Go Off,” and it features none other than Travis Scott and Quentin Miller. Take a listen here. [Rap-Up]
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon
Source:Instagram
1 of 21
1. Eyes behind expensive shades.
Source:Instagram
2 of 21
2. Because, dope.
Source:Instagram
3 of 21
3. Young Thug and tight clothing just go together.
Source:Instagram
4 of 21
4. Young style icons shop 'til they drop.
Source:Instagram
5 of 21
5. Statement pants.
Source:Instagram
6 of 21
6. Hat collection on fleek.
Source:Instagram
7 of 21
7. Styling with "Bay," aka Birdman.
Source:Instagram
8 of 21
8. Smile: priceless.
Source:Instagram
9 of 21
9. Rock that all white when he's feeling godly.
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
10. Because we all need colorful socks to complete our outfits.
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
11. He's not afraid to rock two different Jordans at the same time.
Source:Instagram
12 of 21
12. Stuntin' on stage in Versace.
Source:Instagram
13 of 21
13. Caught color blocking.
Source:Instagram
14 of 21
14. The floral scarf just makes the outfit.
Source:Instagram
15 of 21
15. Swaggy for Jimmy Fallon.
Source:Instagram
16 of 21
16. Real thugs wear thong sandals.
Source:Instagram
17 of 21
17. All denim everything. Before it was cool.
Source:Instagram
18 of 21
18. What's more dope than rocking a t-shirt with your own face on it?
Source:Instagram
19 of 21
19. Givenchy my toes and my bros.
Source:Instagram
20 of 21
20. Styling and profiling.
Source:Instagram
21 of 21
21. Channeling '70s flow.
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Young Thug Reveals “Slime Season 2” Release Date, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com