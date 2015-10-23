[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”XJ0GzmGLssCM” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

Special K had a bad experience with somebody who had a serious case of kickin breath! Listen to the audio player to how he let the Lord use him in this special and much needed spoken word!

Special K Delivers Poem To People With Bad Breath [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

