[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”XJ0GzmGLssCM” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]
Special K had a bad experience with somebody who had a serious case of kickin breath! Listen to the audio player to how he let the Lord use him in this special and much needed spoken word!
Submit
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Special K Recites Poem For Women With Bad Breath! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Special K Recites Heartfelt Poem About The Unrest In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: A Special Poem Dedicated To Bruce Jenner’s Transition To A Woman [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Special K Delivers Poem To People With Bad Breath [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com