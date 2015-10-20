Lowe’s Employee Hooks Up With Customer Looking For Wood [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In the latest installment of Paternity Test Tuesday, a Lowe’s employee got it in with a female customer who was looking for wood a week and a half after meeting her in the job. When she wanted to be his girlfriend, he ended their relations because he thought she wasn’t ready. Now, she has a baby girl that she says is his, but he really doesn’t think so. Plus, if the baby is his, it adds one more to the litter, since he’s already got twins with another girl! Listen to the audio players and see if the baby is his or not!

So, what were the results? Hit play on the audio player and find out the conclusion!

Hear more paternity results right here and tune in every Tuesday for Paternity Test Tuesdays live!

